Al Jalila Foundation receives AED 10 mn from Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, AW Rostamani Group to Dubai Health’s Innovation Centre

DUBAI,3rd March, 2025 (WAM) – Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the giving mission of Dubai Health, has announced a combined donation of AED 10 million from Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, AW Rostamani Group towards establishing the Centre for Innovation and Technology. The contributions will...