DEWA, Parkin support future of electric vehicles with new charging stations in Q1 2025

DUBAI, 3rd March, 2025 (WAM) – Parkin Company PJSC (Parkin), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, announced an update to its electric vehicle (EV) charging partnership with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). As part of the first phase of this su...