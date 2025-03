Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Mudaif Majlis in Union House, Dubai. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Mak...