Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 2024

Salik Company, Dubai's exclusive toll gate operator, today announced its financial results for year-ended 31st December 2024. Total Revenue for the full year 2024 grew by 8.7 percent YoY to reach AED2.3 billion.In a statement on Tuesday, the company said that EBITDA for the full year reached AED1.6 b...