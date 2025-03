SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

SAMANA Developers rang the market opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai to mark its support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, and representatives from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), organisers of the cam...