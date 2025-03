UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Undersecretary of Ministry of Sports

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Rashid Al Hajeri as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports. Al Hajeri has held several leadership roles across the public and private sectors, including the Sports Coordination Council, t...