Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 16

Al Seer Marine, a frontrunner in the maritime industry and a subsidiary of International Holding Company, announced the delivery of motor tankers Tabit and Rigel, the final two vessels in its series of six new build Medium Range (MR) tankers ordered from K Shipbuilding Korea.These vessels feature Exhaus...