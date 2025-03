Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Chad

– In partnership with The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, Arada is relaunching its landmark ‘Home for a Home’ initiative, which will this year fund the construction of homes intended to house as many as 4,000 refugees in Chad. Now in its fourth year, the ‘Home for a Hom...