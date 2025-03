UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Sheikh Zayed’s historic farm in Dubai third union site

DUBAI, 4th March, 2025 (WAM) – – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged Ramadan greetings today with Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, along with Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers. The location of the gathering was the historic fa...