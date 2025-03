Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

The Sharjah Department of Islamic Affairs (SDIA) has inaugurated two new mosques: Al-Sahabi Abdullah bin Amr bin Haram Mosque in Al Hamriyah and Al-Harith bin Anas Mosque in Sharjah. These mosques can accommodate over 1,350 worshippers, including men and women. This initiative is part of the depart...