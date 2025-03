UAE Food Bank launches ‘United in Giving’ initiative to provide 7 million meals during Ramadan

The UAE Food Bank has launched the 'United in Giving' initiative to provide seven million meals to those in need during Ramadan.The initiative is held under the guidance and supervision of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum...