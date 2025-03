UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2024

DUBAI, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE’s real GDP posted a significant growth of 3.8% during the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, reaching AED1.322 trillion. This growth was driven by a strong expansion in non-oil sectors, which grew by 4.5% to AED987 billion, reflect...