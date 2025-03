EU reported slight decline in imports, exports from China in 2024

BRUSSELS, 5th March, 2025 (WAM) – In 2024, the EU exported goods worth €213.3 billion to China and imported €517.8 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of €304.5 billion, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. China was the EU’s largest trade partner for imports (21.3%...