RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received Ramadan well-wishers this evening at the Khuzam Hospitality Majlis, where he hosted an iftar banquet.Sheikh Saud exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month with senior officials, citizens, and me...