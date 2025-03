DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has invited international developers to submit expressions of interest for a tender to develop the 1,600-megawatt (MW) seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This phase, which is expandable to 2,000MW, will use photovoltaic solar pa...