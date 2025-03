UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

Following an afternoon of breathless attacks in the Ligurian hills, Juan Ayuso won the 2025 Trofeo Laigueglia from a four-up sprint, giving UAE Team Emirates-XRG victory in the first race on Italian soil of the campaign.It was a strong acceleration from the 22-year-old, who adds the Italian one-day ...