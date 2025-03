Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance

The Government of Ras Al Khaimah, acting through the Investment and Development Office of Ras Al Khaimah, successfully closed its offering of a 10-year US$1 billion senior unsecured sukuk at a profit rate of [5.038%] on 5th March 2025.The Government of Ras Al Khaimah tapped the international debt capital ...