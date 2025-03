Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza in Ramadan

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has directed the dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan, with the close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman...