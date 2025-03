Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visitors in 2024

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi welcomed 6,582,993 worshippers and visitors in the past year, marking a 20% increase compared to 2023. This included 2,259,275 worshippers and those fasting and 4,262,781 tourists, while 60,937 visitors utilised the mosque’s jogging track.Among the t...