Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

CAIRO, 6th March, 2025 (WAM)-- A magnitude 4.19 earthquake was recorded by the Egyptian National Seismological Network 131 kilometers north of Sharm El-Sheikh. According to Dr. Taha Tawfiq Rabih, Acting President of the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, there were no reported ...