Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) said that 3,277 patients have benefited from the Visiting Physicians Programme since its launch in 2021 until December 2024. The programme has enabled patients to consult with esteemed international experts in rare and com...