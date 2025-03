Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on Its 1,085th Hijri anniversary

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders extends its heartfelt congratulations to His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, as well as to the scholars, students, graduates, and all those who cherish Al-Azha...