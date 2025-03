Rice production forecast to hit record high of 543 million tonnes in 2024/25: FAO

ROME,7th March, 2025 (WAM) – Rice production is forecast to hit a record high of 543 million tonnes (in milled equivalent) in 2024/25, driven by positive crop prospects in India and favourable growing conditions in Cambodia and Myanmar, according to the latest Cereal Supply and Demand Brief, releas...