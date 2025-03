'United States holds significant, undeniable role in shaping international diplomacy, conflict resolution,' says Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi

ABU DHABI, 7th March, 2025 (WAM) – The United States, as a global superpower, holds a significant and undeniable role in shaping international diplomacy and conflict resolution, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chair of Hedayah Centre, and the Defence Commission of the UAE Federal National Council's Internal a...