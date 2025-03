Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in Humanities; Membership in Supreme College

Italy's Salerno School of Medicine ( (Italian: Scuola Medica Salernitana), one of the oldest medical universities in Europe, has awarded Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, two honorary doctorate degrees in Human...