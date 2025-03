U.S. butane exports reached new record in 2024

WASHINGTON, 8th March, 2025 (WAM) – The United States is exporting record volumes of normal butane as global demand for liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) surges, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration. U.S. normal butane exports averaged nearly 500,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2024, a 12%...