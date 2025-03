Abdulla Al Hamed attends SXSW Conference & Festivals in Texas

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, attended the 2025 SXSW Conference & Festivals, being held in Texas, USA, from 7th and 15th March 2025.SXSW is one of the world's most prominent events ...