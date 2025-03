Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, delivered a keynote address at the fourth annual Forbes 30/50 Summit, which united 400 leaders from 49 countries to champion women’s empowerment across sectors, generations, and geographies.Held on the week of International Women’s Day, the summit provided a platfor...