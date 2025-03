Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan this evening at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Co...