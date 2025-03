Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

DUBAI,9th March, 2025 (WAM) – Bhansali Polo triumphed over Ankora-Lamar Polo in a thrilling Dubai Challenge Cup 2025 final yesterday at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club in Dubai.The grand final showdown between Bhansali Polo and Ankora-Lamar Polo ignited with explosive energy, as both teams charged ...