Special Olympics World Games Opening Ceremony kicks off world’s largest sports, humanitarian event of year

TURIN, Italy, 9th March, 2025 (WAM) – Last night, the “Flame of Hope” was lit in the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy, marking the official start of the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Italy, the world’s largest sports and humanitarian event of the year.In a powerful display of unity and de...