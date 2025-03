Employment up by 0.1% in euro area, 0.2% in EU

BRUSSELS, 9th March, 2025 (WAM) – The number of employed persons increased by 0.1% in the euro area and by 0.2% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with the previous quarter. In the third quarter of 2024, employment had increased by 0.2% in the euro area and had remained stable in the ...