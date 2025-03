Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

DUBAI, 9th March, 2025 (WAM) – Moroccan runners dominated nearly all categories at the road running races held as part of the 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, late on Saturday.By far, the largest sports competition of its kind, the tournament is held annually during the holy month of Ramadan. S...