Dubai ranked world’s top destination for attracting Greenfield FDI for fourth successive year

Dubai has been ranked the world’s No.1 destination for Greenfield Foreign Direct investment (FDI) projects for the fourth successive year, according to the Financial Times Ltd.’s ‘fDi Markets’ data. In 2024, Dubai attracted AED52.3 billion ($14.24 billion) in estimated FDI capital, a 33.2% increase ...