Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, exchanging Ramadan greetings

DUBAI, 9th March, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, received H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, at Zabeel Palace today in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bi...