AIQ announces $340 million contract for large-scale deployment of agentic AI across ADNOC operations

Building on the successful completion of a transformative proof-of-concept phase, AIQ – a Presight company – announced a landmark US$340 million contract with ADNOC to deploy ENERGYai and associated AI solutions across ADNOC’s upstream value chain.The three-year contract will see ENERGYai and a suite of re...