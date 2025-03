Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

PARIS, 10th March, 2025 (WAM)-- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today met with Alexis Michel Kohler, Secretary-General of the Élysée Palace, as part of the UAE Top Diplomat's working visit to Paris.During the meeting, discussions focus...