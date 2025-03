Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

Yalla Group Limited reported full-year revenue of AED1.2 billion ($339.7 million), a significant increase of 6.5 percent from AED1.1 billion in 2023.This follows a solid fourth-quarter performance with revenue climbing 12.2 percent year-over-year to AED333.5 million ($90.8 million), reflecting continued ...