AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation to develop AED38 million endowment facility at Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital

The Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (AWQAF Dubai) has announced a collaboration with Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in keeping with the spirit of charity and giving exemplified by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Pre...