Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign reach over AED3.3 billion with participation of over 160,560 contributors

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has raised over AED3.304 billion in contributions since its launch.Launched in honour of fathers in the UAE, the campaign aims to establish a sustainable...