International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliver Ramadan food aid to Gaza Strip

GAZA, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – As part of ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the International Charity Organisation and the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, have provided special Ramadan food parcels as part of the ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight ...