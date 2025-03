DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024

DP World Limited has announced financial results for the year ended 31st December 2024. On a reported basis, revenue grew by 9.7 percent to $20.0 billion, and adjusted EBITDA rose by 6.7 percent to $5.5 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.2 percent.Revenue growth of 9.7 percent was mainly due t...