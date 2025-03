Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government

Nasdaq Dubai today welcomed the listing of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah's, acting through the Investment and Development Office of Ras Al Khaimah (IDO), 10-year US$1 billion senior unsecured Sukuk at a profit rate of 5.038 percent issued on 5th March 2025.The Sukuk, due in 2035, has been issued un...