RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fathers’ Endowment campaign

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced its support for the Most Noble Number charity auction, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).The event will take place on 15th March at the Armani Hotel Dubai, Burj Khalifa, in support of the Father's Endowme...