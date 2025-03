Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Dubai Courts

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Dubai Courts.The ceremony took place at the Al Shindagha Majlis in Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid...