Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel discussion on media's role in future-making

AJMAN, 14th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosted a panel discussion titled "Media and Future-Making: Between Influence and Responsibility." The session was attended by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Abdu...