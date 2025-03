Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

ABU DHABI, 14th March, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Swimming Federation announced that Abu Dhabi will host the 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor next October. Scheduled from October 30th to November 3rd, 2025, this prestigious competition will take place at the Mohamed Bin Zayed City Sports Centre in ...