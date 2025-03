U.S. propane exports averaged record 1.8 million b/d in 2024

WASHINGTON, 14th March, 2025 (WAM) – U.S. propane exports averaged a record 1.8 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2024, the most since it began collecting this data in 1973, according to figures released by U.S. Energy Information Administration. U.S. propane exports increased for each of the last 1...