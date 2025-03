MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced the successful launch of its first Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite, Etihad-SAT. The satellite launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 10:43 AM (UAE time). The team at the ground s...