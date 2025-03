Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entities in Abu Dhabi for Ramadan Iftar banquet

ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, joined the employees of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, the UAE Council for Fatwa, schola...